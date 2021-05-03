Walla Walla baker Michele Pompei, known locally for the breads and pastries at his downtown restaurant and bakery, will be taking his baking talents to the screen.
The first episode of Season 4 of Best Baker in America debuts at 9 p.m. Monday, May 3, on Food Network.
“I grew up in an Italian family where cooking and baking is in the blood,” Pompei said. “I don’t want to do anything else, other than this (baking).”
In this season, bakers will be challenged to create and recreate new versions of American dessert classics from 16 different states, according to information from Food Network.
The first episode has a theme of “the South” and features ingredients from Florida’s key lime pie and Kentucky’s May Day PieCaken.
The winner of the eight-episode competition will receive Food Network’s title of “Best Baker in America” and a cash prize of $25,000.