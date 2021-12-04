The city of Walla Walla approved a two-year, $18.7 million contract with union workers Wednesday, Dec. 1, authorizing raises of 3.5% in 2022 and 3% in 2023.
The contract is with the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents around 125 city employees, according to city officials. It’s the second labor contract approved by the city in recent weeks, with the city council approving a three-year contract with union firefighters in November.
The wage increases approved Wednesday for workers represented by AFSCME are comparable to increases across the state, said city Human Resources Director Pamela Taylor.
“We’re fortunate to have a good working relationship with the AFSCME union, and I want to thank them for negotiating with us on this contract on a timely manner,” Taylor said.
The contract with AFSCME included a number of changes unrelated to wages, including adding Juneteenth to a list of approved holidays and increasing yearly allowances for boots and tools.
Non-union city workers, except for the city manager and city attorney, will also receive a 3.5% raise in 2022 after the City Council voted to approve the increase Wednesday. The non-union raise was intentionally the same as the salary increase for union workers, Taylor said.
"It’s really important for us to maintain that internal equity,” Taylor said.
There are approximately 73 city employees not represented by the union, according to Taylor.
The city still needs to approve a contract with its third bargaining unit, the Walla Walla Police Guild, Taylor said at Wednesday’s council meeting. Those negotiations are expected to begin later this month, Taylor said.
