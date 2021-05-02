A phrase in Lord’s Prayer reads, “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done.” When I was a child I pictured the kingdom as Heaven. It seemed to be the ideal place for it. But now I think the kingdom is not a place so much as a goal to meet each day here on earth. We are living in the kingdom. This is it.
In the book of Genesis God created paradise for Adam and Eve. They were allowed to live there as long as they followed certain rules. The rules seemed fairly stress free. They were cautioned not to eat the fruit of the tree of good and evil. But they did, and like Pandora’s box, evil came into the world. And the life of godly perfection existed no more.
So, where did the kingdom go? It stayed right here where it has always been. Right here on earth. To grab Dorothy’s lines from The Wizard of Oz, “It’s been here all the time. There’s no place like home.” Dorothy realized that home is where everything is connected to the family. I doubt that God really cared about whether people ate apples or not. That wasn’t the test. The test was about temptation. The test was about obedience and self discipline. There’s a little negative voice in each of us that whispers, “What happens if I press this button?”
The narrator of the fall of Adam and Eve picked something simple, an image even a child could understand. Living in a constant state of perfection is difficult for humans. It gets on our nerves because we’re not evolved enough to see into the vision of God. It seems we’re not satisfied with peace of mind. We’re competitive, even with God.
So here we are living in the kingdom, but it doesn’t really feel like a kingdom anymore because we live on a heavily populated earth so the odds of getting away with something without other people noticing are very likely. However, as a result, our task of re-creating a perfect kingdom here has grown exponentially. It’s no longer Adam and Eve and the two boys. Now the earth is filled with continents full of all kinds and descriptions of people. And all these people have lots of ideas besides our personal, particular ones. To create the kingdom on earth now requires education, justice, science, honesty, wisdom, and all the virtues necessary for the advancement of humankind. But the question then arises, do we really want to bother with all that? For a moment just think about your neighbor. How is that relationship working out? Then take that thought and extrapolate it out over cities, countries, and the earth.
To be thoughtful of each person we encounter is probably something we never think about. Since we hold good opinions of ourselves we presume to be good enough. But still there are certain people we avoid. If we cut those people out of our lives we assume we can live peacefully, until such time as we suddenly meet them face to face. And still we imagine we can have peace of mind if we maneuver tactfully. But to maneuver tactfully is the same thing as eating the apple from the tree. The tree is full of apples, who will notice?
What will it take to bring about world harmony at our current rate of tactical maneuvering? How much effort will it require to face each individual with honesty and compassion? Just this little thought exercise helps to understand why there is not the peace on earth we have been told would happen if we all followed the simple rule of “Love they neighbor.” If one tree falls in the forest, does anyone hear it? It goes on ...
We have become accustomed to turmoil. So we prepare and account for it, instead of resolve it. In His poem, “The Seven Valleys,” Bahá’u’lláh has written, “A lover is he who is chill in hell fire; A knower is he who is dry in high sea.” He continues, “...The traveler in the valley of love is unaware of himself, and of aught besides himself. He seeth neither ignorance nor knowledge, neither doubt nor certitude; he knoweth not the morn of guidance from the night of error. He fleeth both unbelief and faith ... The steed of this Valley is pain; and if there be no pain this journey will never end. ... Until thou forsake thine outward eyes, thou shalt never open thine inward being; and until thou burn with the fire of love, thou shalt never commune with the Lover of Longing.”
Until we prepare to face our own responsibilities in regard to repairing our world, the peaceable kingdom will wait.