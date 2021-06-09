The City of Walla Walla announced that two fireworks displays are scheduled for Friday, June 11.
According to the June 7 release, one display will take place at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds following Walla Walla High School’s commencement program. This display will begin around 9 p.m. and is expected to last about 20 minutes.
The other display will be held at Borleske Stadium following the Walla Walla Sweets baseball game. The display will begin after the game is finished, which is predicted to be after 9 p.m. This display is expected to last seven to 10 minutes.