Move aside waterfowl and land birds. There's a newish kid in town with a slow-moving countenance.
St. Nicholas the Sulcata, or African spurred, tortoise spends his days napping or ambling about in the large aviary enclosure at Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St. in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Aviary Caretaker Becky Donelly said the tortoise, aka Nicholas or Nick, about 10 years old, came to the park by way of a regular visitor who asked if Donelly could take him.
Nick's former owner acquired him as a baby from City Zoo, but "felt he would be happier with more room to roam," Donelly said.
He's adapted quite well to park living, yet as a curious creature he can get himself into predicaments.
"I warned that he might fall into the pond and tortoises aren’t known for swimming like turtles," Donelly said. "Luckily, he has stayed out of the water for the most part. Once he fell in, but he was able to float until I could throw on my waders and lift him out."
Nick's one-year anniversary at his park home is coming up on Sept. 1. His guesstimated weight is about 75 pounds, "but that’s just an estimate, we haven’t had him on the scales yet."
He potentially stands to get bigger. His species averages 18 to 30 inches long and around 100 pounds — "but they can get up to 200 pounds, they grow until they are around 15 years old," she said.
His hard-shelled clan is one of the largest tortoise species in the world. They sport a brown to yellow shell, very thick, yellowish-brown skin and pointed scales—or spurs—on their legs. He's also looking at a lifespan of 80-100 years.
Spurred tortoises come from the southern edge of the Sahara Desert in semi-arid grasslands, scrub and savanna areas along a band of nations including from west to east, Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Chad and Sudan.
Thus Nick is happiest during hot summer months, being most comfortable when it's 80-90 degrees, Donelly said.
"He handles the heat better than the cold," she said. "If it gets too warm, he’ll nap under a bush in the shade. In the fall, when nighttime temperatures drop below 40 degrees, he will be brought into the greenhouse to live in a heated room that was built just for him."
Herbivorous, grazing tortoises such as Nick need high fiber and low protein comestibles. When outdoors in nice weather Donelly said he mostly eats grass and weeds.
"In the winter he gets a pelleted tortoise diet — think dog chow for reptiles. We also supplement his diet with apples, carrots and whatever other fresh fruits and veggies we have on hand."
"He mostly keeps to himself but unfortunately, we did find out that he is opportunistic and may eat a bird if he can get ahold of it," Donelly added. "It took us by surprise since tortoises are vegetarians and I had raised some young birds with him in his winter quarters without issue."
Nick is of the low-maintenance variety for the most part.
"He’s pretty easy to take care of," she said. "Tending to his needs only takes a couple of minutes of my day, unless he wants to crawl up onto my lap to cuddle."
Nick's immediate 200 individual feathered neighbors are from 50 species. Pheasants, doves and pigeons reside in the smaller pens and mostly waterfowl are in the large pond pen, hanging out with the peafowl, turkeys and guineas.
Donelly said although not the aviary's main focus, they do have a breeding program. She raises 50 or so birds annually to sell to other aviaries.
Donelly puts in three to four hours per day Monday-Friday at the aviary and another caretaker comes in Friday-Sunday. The remainder of each work day for Donelly is spent as the office clerk at Mountain View Cemetery.
"Luckily, if something holds me up at the aviary, the rest of the cemetery crew has my back and can cover for me until I get there," she said.
As part of Parks & Rec, the aviary is funded through the city, "but donations are always a welcome addition to our city funding," Donelly said.
The community has embraced the denizens and Pioneer Park from its founding in 1909 when a women's group raised funds to build it.
That tradition continued in more recent decades when service groups such as the Lioness Club, residents at large and area trust funds raised proceeds to build enclosures, pens and natural environments for the sometimes exotic fowl.