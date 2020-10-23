State Supreme Court sends needed message against racism

Last week, as the state Supreme Court struck down voter-approved Initiative 976 aimed at lowering car-licensing fees, it took a detour back in time in adding a footnote to the ruling.
The justices, as you might recall, ruled I-976 is unconstitutional because its ballot title was misleading and the initiative contained multiple subjects.
In addressing the issue of multiple subjects the justices — ironically, perhaps — decided to make multiple rulings and overturn a 1960 state Supreme Court decision that allowed cemeteries to discriminate on who could be buried on the basis of race.
However, the reason for this footnote ruling had little do with multiple subjects, and everything to do with the fact that original law was racist and wrong.
That law, by the way, has long been moot. Cemeteries in Washington are not allowed to discriminate on the basis of race. Decades of subsequent federal and state civil rights laws, as well as evolving court interpretations, have made racial discrimination in public accommodations illegal, according to reporting by The Seattle Times.
Nevertheless, the state’s high court saw it as important to set the record straight.
The court said the 1960 decision in the Price case got it wrong in two ways. It improperly divided the subjects of the law in question and more importantly, the court order contained a concurring decision that attacked integration and civil rights.
“The Price concurrence is an example of the unfortunate role we have played,” the Court wrote, referring to perpetuating racism.
“It’s institutionally really important that the courts look backward in time and acknowledge when things are really wrong, when they accomplish an injustice rather than justice,” Theo Myhre, a professor at the University of Washington School of Law, told the Times’ reporter. “That’s what they’re doing in this footnote.”
The high court made a good call that sends a strong message against racism that, 60 years later, still needs to be heard.