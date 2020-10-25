The ball is rolling toward a downtown Walla Walla sound system.
A conceptual layout of the proposed project, a partnership between the city of Walla Walla and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, got funding approval for up to $15,000 by the Port of Walla Walla on Thursday.
With details still in the works, the concept would mount speakers on multiple existing downtown light poles.
Introducing the proposal to Port commissioners at their Thursday afternoon meeting, Executive Director Pat Reay said the sound system could be used for live concerts, the broadcast of public service announcements or a steady flow of music, including potentially at the holidays.
“The project is to add some ambience to improve the tourist experience, or even the downtown experience,” Reay said, adding that Kennewick and other nearby communities have recently installed similar sounds systems.
Port commissioners then, with a unanimous vote, approved designating the funds from their community contributions budget. The allocation could be enough for two of the three phases envisioned
“Yes, (a) sound system will likely be coming soon,” Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington stated in an email Friday. “We’re finalizing funding and the technical pieces.”
She said more details will be shared as the project develops further.
The conceptual layout presented to Port commissioners showed three “phases,” including the Plaza on First Avenue, a block of Main Street from First to Spokane Street and at Heritage Square Park.
This would enable multiple simultaneous uses of the sound system, with each phase having three speakers scattered about its section.
“On First Avenue, let’s say a concert. On Main Street, you could be something different. At the park, you could have a comedian or a play,” Reay said. “You’d have the ability to isolate these things.”
Reay said the sound system could help compliment the downtown experience.
“The purpose really is catered to our tourism,” Reay said. “Folks are coming downtown, and they’re wine tasting or (at) restaurants, things of that nature — there’s an ability to have music playing, like Christmas music during the holiday season.”
Support from the commissioners’ Community Contributions budget comes with funding parameters with an eye toward concerns around volume, hours of operation, content management and coordination with downtown property owners.
Commissioner Ron Dunning, who with his wife owns the Whiteside Building at 51 E. Main St., praised the city and downtown for measures already taken this year to overcome pandemic restrictions and help the economy.
“That’ll be interesting to see how that works,” Dunning said, referring to trips to Bellevue at the holidays where holiday music resounds through the community.
“If we can get something like that, and if it doesn’t get out of control, it’ll be a nice thing to happen in downtown Walla Walla.”