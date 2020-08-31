Six student officers from Rotary’s Interact Club of Walla Walla and Walla Walla High School’s Latino Club attended a six-hour virtual leadership workshop on Aug. 15, hosted by area Rotarians.
The workshop imparted principles of basic leadership, said Rotarian Maryann Cole in a release. The training highlighted Rotary’s strategic goal to provide for the needs of its members by promoting fellowship, integrity, diversity, service and leadership.
Students considered such questions as What kind of leader are you? Are you a leader who sees leadership as a form of personal improvement and service to others? What does character, ethics and responsibility have to do with trust for those in your organization or club? How do you plan and implement a meeting?
Facilitators included Shelley Murphy, Elizabeth Chamberlain and Bill Erickson from Walla Walla Noon Rotary and Diana Erickson from Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary.
As a volunteer and current advisory board member for Junior Achievement, Elizabeth has had active involvement working with children. She used her experience as the deputy city manager of the city of Walla Walla to provide a discussion on the steps and methods of making decisions by reviewing the planning process.
She incorporated her recent involvement serving on the Walla Walla County COVID-19 Unified Command. Elizabeth emphasized to the students that a decision-making process can be a linear one-step-at-a-time process or a circular process that changes and has flexibility as the situation progresses, Maryann reported.
With her many years working with youth and her experience as a local Girl Scout troupe leader and a current board member of Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, Shelley’s presentation concentrated on the importance of beliefs and values and the ethics of leadership. She discussed that “Traits such as telling the truth, compassion, drive, energy, determination, self-discipline, willpower and nerve are indicative of a person who has strong character. People, especially volunteers, will not follow a leader of poor character or a leader who has values contrary to the group, club or organization they lead.”
Diana is active in youth service in the community through hosting numerous Rotary Youth Exchange students and volunteering on many levels with scouting and is co-advisor of the Wa-Hi Latino Club. Diana emphasized that individuals are motivated internally by seeking to meet personal needs.
“Very few people, especially volunteers, are motivated by external forces. Motivation by force or threats will work only in the short term,” Diana said.
As a leader, it is important to make sure primary needs — safety, food and water, shelter and self-esteem — are met. She highlighted that as high school club leaders, there are situations that they must look for to help club members who may need assistance.
To address higher-level needs of club members, club leaders are required to develop a club program that fulfills those needs through club activities (fellowship); providing a safe haven (integrity);create a sense of belonging (diversity); service to others (service); and leadership training opportunities (leadership).
Basic leadership and planning and organizing club meetings were the topics for the sessions Bill conducted. He noted that the success or failure of a club is whether you have “great” meetings. “Organized meetings that have value will always help bring new members into the club and retain the ones you have,” he said.
Bill and wife Diana have been volunteers of youth organizations, events and learning for decades. Bill is president-elect and the chair of the Youth Services committee in Rotary. The entire leadership workshop was based from several on-site seminars he organized on university campuses over the past years while working with Wa-Hi Latino Club student leadership. Additionally, curriculum from Learning for Life and Exploring (subsidiaries of the Boy Scouts of America) were used.
The structure of the workshop was converted from an onsite in-person format to a live virtual one.
“With the presentations and the overall sincere interest of the clubs’ leadership, all the students remained engaged the entire day answering questions and taking notes. Even nearing the end of six hours, when we asked them to write down a closing thought, they all had their heads down engaged in writing their answers,” Bill said.
Noon Rotary meets online at noon Thursdays via Zoom and is live-streamed on Facebook. The program features a community interest program, discussion of service, and club fellowship. For more details on Facebook ubne.ws/2q4sj6a.