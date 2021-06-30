The community garden in College Place is open and accepting applications for people interested in using the planting beds in the garden.
The garden is adjacent to the fire station, 629 S. College Ave., on the northeast corner of the building.
There are a total of 15 beds available. For individuals wishing to participate in the community garden, there is an annual lease fee of $50 per bed. Walla Walla University professor of management and marketing, George Perez, said there is help available in cases of financial hardship since sponsors have pledged to cover $40 out of $50 for one lot. Up to 10 people can receive financial assistance from sponsors. As many as 40 planting beds may be added to the garden, Perez said, and water is included with the garden.
2021 is the first year that the community garden is open, and so far, five gardeners have joined the community garden. One gardener, Peter Erb, said that his experience with the garden has been terrific.
“It’s a very Zen thing to flow water onto some things,” Erb said. “I do it right after work, so it’s kind of a nice little ‘calm down’ thing.”
The garden is run by a Walla Walla University club called Enactus, an international student organization on entrepreneurs and sustainability. It has more than 72,000 members globally, according to its website.
Another gardener, Brian Thorne, said he switched from the Walla Walla community garden to the College Place community garden because it was closer to where he lived. Thorne also said that he admired the work that Enactus did to complete the garden.
“The students that worked on it [the garden], they worked really hard,” Thorne said. “They hauled cement blocks, they leveled the land, and all kinds of stuff, so they really have a group of hard-working people down there to get it all set up.”
The whole idea was to create social enterprise or a project that can impact the people and the planet, Perez said. So the garden can help low-income families and single-parent families, teach people skills so they can have a side-business and help the planet by reducing produce waste.
Enactus partnered with the city of College Place in 2019 to create the community garden. College Place is leasing the land to WWU for $1.
There are many reasons to participate in a community garden, Perez said.
A community garden provides space those without yards to grow their own vegetables, Perez said.
It can also be therapeutic, he said. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, since it encourages people to go outside and try a new hobby. It also allows people to connect with their community working alongside other gardeners and visitors to the garden.
Gardeners have control of the produce they grow, and can eat it, sell it, or donate it to local food banks.
In September, Enactus might launch "master gardener” talks or evening gardening meet and greets, Perez said. There are also plans for healthy food talks and training to sell food at farmers markets.
The garden can become a certified “Blue Zone” area with the Blue Zones Project.
“Blue Zone basically means that a community is sustainable, healthy and recycles,” Perez said. “Part of the mandate for the Blue Zones initiative is to have community gathered around and so, something we would like to do is to take the students’ experience, expertise, and knowledge with the community garden and transfer that to other community gardens.”
Two schools have already contacted Perez about a community garden, so the addition of more community gardens is a possibility, Perez said.
The money the garden generates will be used for garden upkeep and towards other Enactus projects and club expansion, according to the WWU website.
Email enactus@wallawalla.edu for a link to register and apply. There is also a registration form for a community garden plot available.