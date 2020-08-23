A new structure has arrived in the Historic Dayton Depot courtyard, courtesy of Friends of the Dayton Memorial Library.
The group installed its first Free Little Library there, according Lorna Barth in a release.
"This little library is the result of individual efforts by many FOL members — and several helpful husbands — and is only the first of several little libraries to be placed around the county. I'm so proud of our group and what we accomplish for our community," said President Pearl Dennis.
It's the first of many little libraries the Friends have ready to install, all constructed by Pam and Roy Russel. Plans include expanding the Free Little Libraries in Starbuck, Lion’s Ferry, The Last Resort and other locations.
The little libraries are on a sturdy, heavy base that gives more flexibility and ease of placement without having to make permanent changes to the area.
Friends of the Dayton Memorial Library support the Columbia County Rural Library District, its patrons and staff; library and community outreach programs, services and facilities; and enrich the lives of Columbia County residents by advocating the use of the Dayton Memorial Library. The group holds fundraising efforts such as book sales, gifts, memorials and endowments.
The Free Little Libraries have books for children and adults and the Friends stock them with donations and books culled from the library's shelves.
"The Friends and the Library have an agreement that we may sell weeded library books through the Friends at our book sales and give a percentage back to the library." When books are not purchased by the third book sale they are sent to Better World Books to be sold. Books Better World Books will not take are put into the Free Little Libraries.
Donated books can go directly into the little libraries after they have not been sold in one of the book sales.
Users of the Free Little Libraries may leave a book, but the main goal is to get books to the public free of charge and let them travel among readers instead of being in boxes or landfills, Lorna said.
The Friends had interest and the go-ahead to set up the Free Little Libraries until the recent quarantine shut down many places and prohibited the group from completing the process. Now, however, communications have been made again and a new system of placement using the sturdy stands that don't require permits or disrupting public areas.
For more information, visit friendsdml.org/.