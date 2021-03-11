After a graphic design career spanning 23 years, Matthew Pierce couldn’t bear to look at his computer screen all day long.
The decision to leave graphic design and take up teaching would later influence an entire collection of artworks rebelling against the digital realm, zoning in on objects that bring joy in the physical.
He took up courses online at the Academy of Art University to get his master’s degree in fine arts and later replaced his mentor and previous professor, Tom Emmerson, to teach design at Walla Walla University.
After six years of teaching, including through a pandemic, Pierce decided to focus on his art and handed in his resignation to a job he loved to pursue expanding the reach of his art beyond Walla Walla.
“Things are starting to happen, and so I really want to just put some energy into it and see where it will go,” he said.
Galleries are interested in exhibiting his work. He’s also advertised in some magazines that have generated interest and he’s sold work through that avenue, so much so he cannot fulfill the orders while teaching.
Starting this summer, he’ll be fully engaged in oil painting and some sculpture.
Meanwhile, he painted for four months while teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, for an exhibit at Combine Art Collective, which features oil paintings of mundane objects like typewriters, squirt guns, butterflies and woven lawn chairs.
He is even known to some locals as the “squirt-gun guy” after repeatedly selling out of squirt gun paintings at ArtWalla events for many years.
Almost all of the work in the exhibit was painted during the pandemic, so though it was a rebellion against his career as a graphic designer, it is also influenced by a craving for social activities. Fed up with the digital world, he reminisces about what things were in the physical.
Some of the objects like squirt guns and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots are social activities.
“I think if I am feeling this way, I think other people are feeling this way ... Looking at a lawn chair makes me think of summertime and being outdoors and no digital stuff and just relaxing at maybe a family reunion or maybe Fourth of July, these kind of social times.”
“I hope my paintings will come across as joyful.”
He said his subject matter is mundane things taken for granted but that have deep historical or emotional connections to us.
“I think that’s kind of interesting, how something so kind of plain and common can push buttons in your head.”
His influences come from Richard Diebenkorn for his geometric, lyrical abstract paintings and Wayne Thiebaud, known for his colorful works depicting commonplace objects — pies, pastries, ice cream cones, etc.
“When I saw one of his (Diebenkorn’s) landscapes for the first time … It was just one of those mind-blowing things.”
“His work looked so primitive on one end but so compositionally sophisticated, color-wise too.”
Pierce said some of those things come through in his work, like not hiding that the painting was painted, seeing the artist’s hand, the brushstroke, the bristles making lines in the paint.
“It shows a kind of an organic human quality to things that’s obviously not manufactured by a machine in a mass-produced way.”
“Maybe it’s me rebelling from the precision of the computer as a graphic designer. Now it’s by hand, and it’s not precise. It’s more gestural.”
His excitement for color comes from Thiebaud, who he says activates colors by pairing complimentary colors.
Pierce is big on color and composition, which come down to contrast with each other, like including a warm red and cool blue or have something eye attracting like a circle, black and white, where things intersect and have a visual weight to them, so the eye is drawn right into those sections. To counteract that effect, provide something else on the other side of the work to bring balance, which can be achieved by using shapes, value contrast and colors.
He said how those are organized makes the work more engaging because the viewers’ eyes will move around it. It’s interesting to look at as other things are happening.
“It’s really not about, that it’s a squirt gun or a lawn chair or a typewriter, it’s about these interesting things you look at ... There are certainly pictures of those things that are extremely boring to look at, but then there are others that are really interesting to look at. Why is that? Well, I think it’s because of the composition.”
He said any subject matter with an exciting composition will be successful.
His next step is to do large abstracted, colorful and gestured landscape paintings of Walla Walla and other places.
“I’ve been struggling with how to capture, like this area. We have these rolling hills, and just lots of sky and the clouds are amazing here, and the sunsets are incredible here. And how do you capture that.”
You can’t paint them little. They have to be big, he said.