Organizers are eager to move forward, having received the go-ahead from College Place City Council to proceed with a project that will honor military personnel from Walla Walla County who died during the Korean War.
The two-sided grey granite monument will be placed in Veterans Park, 450 SW Doans Ave., College Place.
Details to prepare the area for construction are in progress, said Sherilyn Jacobson of College Place, who serves on the monument committee with husband Neil Jacobson and Dell Fisher.
She said the reason for the College Place setting is that there aren’t any other other monuments there.
“College Place officials supported the World War II Monument and have been receptive to having a monument in their town right from the start,” Sherilyn Jacobson said. “Men and women from College Place participated in this war as well as others. This is a way to recognize and honor that service.”
Members of American Legion Walter C. Lee Post 32 in Walla Walla have expressed an interest in supporting the project and a vote on a monetary amount to donate is expected when they meet July 28.
“Tony Pugliese, owner of Heritage Monuments, has come up with a great design. It’s simple, yet dignified and will suitably honor those servicemen from Walla Walla County who were killed in the war,” Sherilyn Jacobson said.
The monument will also serve as a tribute to families who lost military personnel in Korea, similar to the World War II monument completed three years ago in Fort Walla Walla Park.
“They served and made sacrifices during the war in their own way,” she said.
The Jacobsons are researching the names of the dead from the county listed by the War Department, but that roster may not be accurate or complete. They are verifying that the service members lived in Walla Walla County at some point and died while in uniform between June 25, 1950 and July 27, 1953.
The dates represent when North Korean troops crossed the 38th parallel and when an armistice was accepted by South Korea.
“The war’s ‘closing’ date is still being debated because no official document was ever actually signed,” Sherilyn Jacobson said.
To carry out the monument project, however, the committee had to draw the line somewhere.
“We chose dates used by the Army Center of Military History as well as other reputable sources,” she said.
“Many military historians still don’t consider this armed conflict as a real war, but American troops were sent to Korea with orders to take care of business. They did, but some lost their lives protecting freedom,” Sherilyn Jacobson said.
The following names are being researched and most likely will be validated. Those with names to be considered for the monument may contact the Jacobsons. They also welcome any information family members have to share.
A rough estimate for project costs is at $20,000, which includes a book they will write, similar to “Infamy and Beyond,” about local service personnel from World War II, in which each man’s story is set against the backdrop of the battle in which he died.
The names they have are 1st Lt. James E. Arnold, Pvt. William C. Bourke, Pvt. Billie J. Dutton, Pvt. 1st Class William K. Erdma, Pvt. Erwin A. Gebhardt, Sgt. 1st Class Gordon J. Gettman, Capt. Charles J. Hastings, Pvt. 1st Class Robert C. Hatley, 1st Lt. Robert G. Hunt, Sgt. 1st Class Edward L. Kennedy, Cpl. Bobbie G. Martin, Pvt. Alfred C. Meek, 1st Lt. Morris F. Reisinger, Pvt. 1st Class Arthur L. Ross, Pvt. 1st Class William R. Sigler and 1st Lt. David S. Taylor.
Sherilyn Jacobson said the names on the list are based on where the person enlisted or the last known address.
“The perimeters we chose for including names, as for the World War II Monument, is the service member must have lived in Walla Walla County at some point and died during the dates listed in the information,” she said. “The acid test being, ‘If this person had not been in uniform, would he/she have died?’ This could include those killed in training accidents or illness while on active duty as well as the KIAs or POWs.”
To reach Sherilyn Jacobson, email bookend@charter.net.