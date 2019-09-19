The first extreme sport in America is coming back to Walla Walla County Fairgrounds starting Friday.
The 2019 Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races will hold three days of racing featuring teams from across the United States and Canada competing in what sponsors say is “North America’s most coveted Indian Relay race.”
This is the second year the championship event has been held in Walla Walla and more than 40 teams are expected to compete.
The championship is the culminating event in the “Tour of Champions,” a series of races that began in May and has continued through the summer across Washington, Wyoming, South Dakota, Utah and Montana.
Friday’s and Saturday’s races will be trial events to narrow the field followed by consolation races.
The main event, the championship race, will be held Sunday to decide the winning team who will be taking home “the buckles, cash and bragging rights of being Indian Relay’s 2019 Champion of Champions,” according to organizers.
Indian relay racing involves teams of three horses completing three laps around a track with one rider, riding bareback, switching horses on each lap.
With up to 12-16 horses on the track at one time during a race, races can be “unpredictably exciting”, according to organizers. In order to qualify for the championship, teams must have competed in at two of the tour events during the previous months.
Event spokesman Jamie Howard said the horse changes featured in the races date back in history to Native American’s exchange to fresh horses in hunts and battle.
“Horses have always been prized possessions among the tribes of the Horse Nations,” he said.
“To them the horses are wealth — a good buffalo horse or battle horse were greatly prized and sacred.
The skills of riding these great horses is today showcased in Indian Relay races, the first extreme sport in America.”
This year’s title sponsor is the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. A second major sponsor will be the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and, as reported by the Confederated Umatilla Journal, horsewoman Katherine Minthorn, a CTUIR member, will be fielding a racing team as well.