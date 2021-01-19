Gubernatorial candidate's baseless claims needed to be challenged

Washington state’s attorney general and secretary of state, Bob Ferguson and Kim Wyman, were elected as a Democrat and a Republican respectively — yet they both seem to do their jobs in a nonpartisan fashion. The pair has a history of following the letter and spirit of the law carefully.
This is why the bizarre lawsuit brought by losing Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp against Wyman, as the state’s chief election official, was so maddening.
It got Ferguson riled enough to take stern but necessary action that led to Culp withdrawing his lawsuit last week. He charged widespread election irregularities and fraud.
Culp claimed, with no evidence, that somehow his Election Day whuppin’ from Gov. Jay Inslee by 550,000 votes — yes, more than half a million — included “intolerable voting anomalies” in an election “that was at all times fraudulent.”
Culp’s lawsuit was total nonsense. Inslee won the election 57% to 43% of the 4 million votes cast statewide.
The lawsuit was a waste of time and taxpayer dollars, and an insult to Wyman and her office.
The Attorney General’s Office, to Ferguson’s credit, notified Culp’s attorney Stephen Pidgeon that the state would file a motion to dismiss the case, and take the unusual step of seeking legal sanctions, unless he withdrew the lawsuit by noon Friday. Pidgeon did so Thursday evening.
“Rather than concede gracefully, Mr. Culp has used this lawsuit to distract from the magnitude of his loss and to sow confusion. Mr. Culp also fundraised off his baseless allegations, even as the country has erupted in violence stoked by the types of reckless allegations made in this litigation. This past week has put into stark relief the damage that has been wrought by such untruths,” the Attorney General’s Office notice said.
Ferguson’s office hit the bull’s-eye.
Malicious and frivolous attacks on our election system and the integrity of public officials must be rebutted quickly. And those who make those false assertions with no real evidence should be punished.
Threatening Culp with legal sanctions was a prudent move.
No, this does not silence Culp or anybody else who has a legitimate claim of being wronged. If Culp had tangible evidence and believed he would truly prevail in court, he could have — and should have — pressed on.
Yet, the mere threat of sanctions ended his lawsuit.
Culp also owes Wyman an apology for besmirching her good name.