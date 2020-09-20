Garbe Reser strongest of two top candidates for state Senate

The 16th Legislative District is fortunate to have two extremely strong candidates to succeed Sen. Maureen Walsh in the state Senate.
But we see Danielle Garbe Reser, a Democrat, as the candidate who will best represent the district in the upper chamber.
Garbe Reser is a moderate, centrist Democrat who knows Eastern Washington well and understands the challenges the region faces in having its concerns heard — and addressed — in a Western-Washington-centric Legislature.
Garbe Reser of Walla Walla is well prepared to serve as a bridge over the east-west political divide, much the way former-Sen. Valoria Loveland, D-Pasco, and former Rep. Bill Grant, D-Walla Walla, did when they served.
Garbe Reser, in her career as a U.S. State Department official and CEO of the local Sherwood Trust, has been a consensus builder. Her pragmatic and thoughtful approach to the issues is impressive, and will serve the district well.
The Republican in this race, former Walla Walla Commissioner Perry Dozier, is also impressive in his depth of knowledge. In addition, he has held leadership positions with agricultural groups in which he has had interactions with state lawmakers and Congress. Dozier grows wheat and other crops.
Dozier of Waitsburg, a conservative, has spent years in public service and understands — as well as embraces — the need to represent the entire district.
Dozier stresses his experience balancing the county budget through downturns in the economy as a reason to elect him. We agree that his ability to make difficult and wise decisions is important.
However, it’s highly likely that Republicans will continue to be in the minority in the Senate, which means GOP senators will be essentially shut out of meaningful input into the state spending plan.
Garbe Reser, as a Democrat, will have more sway. And, just as importantly, what she has to say will reflect the values of her constituents. She has a deep understanding of the challenges rural Eastern Washington residents face.
Garbe Reser grew up in Moses Lake, graduated from Whitman College, went off to work as a U.S. foreign service officer for 14 years, and then returned to Eastern Washington. Her husband is a 5th generation farmer in the Valley.
Garbe Reser is a political moderate who concedes many state Democrats are too eager to spend every dollar collected in taxes. Her views are more conservative, as she says Eastern Washington residents already have a high tax burden. She does not favor an income tax.
She sees the importance of the dams on the Snake and Columbia with benefits from hydropower to river transportation.
Garbe Reser and Dozier agree on many of the issues, such as fiscal responsibility and rural transportation needs.
The big difference is that Garbe Reser will be in a position to convince the leaders of the majority party to understand those concerns. The fact the current majority leader, Sen. Andy Billig, is from Spokane is also a plus. As the only two Democratic senators from east of the mountains they will have a connection that could well benefit the 16t District.
If elected, Dozier, a Whitman graduate, would do an excellent job.
But we believe Garbe Reser would do an even better job. We urge voters to send her to the Senate.