Ron Kespohl numbered 28th in the lineup of public servants who’ve worn the sheriff’s badge in Walla Walla County.
Elected Walla Walla County sheriff in 1978, Kespohl served four years until Kenneth “Buzz” Klundt defeated him in the 1982 election. Resuming the rank of captain, he remained with the WWCSO until retirement in 1983.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Joe Klundt said on April 22, Thursday, that Kespohl died at his Walla Walla home on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He was 87.
Pam Ray, a former Walla Walla County clerk and county commissioner, worked with a group interested in restoring the old jail building just west of the county courthouse. “Then COVID hit and stopped everything,” Ray said. “We wanted to get it renovated and Ron was on that committee with us.”
“I went through a lot of sheriffs in my time,” she said. “Ron was always just very professional and had a dry sense of humor.”
Kespohl and wife Sharon married in 1954. His law enforcement career traces to 1956 when he joined the Walla Walla Police Department. In 1966, his family moved to Upland, California, where he was an officer in the city’s police department.
The Kespohls returned to Walla Walla in 1967. He joined the WWCSO in 1968 and earned the rank of captain.
When Sheriff Art Klundt resigned in 1976 Kespohl was appointed sheriff, according to a WWCSO Facebook post.
In a July 4, 1976, U-B story, Kespohl spoke of his qualifications to be appointed sheriff.
At the time he’d advanced to undersheriff, had 19 years of law-enforcement experience and worked in investigations. Directly under Klundt, he was responsible for the budget, oversaw all investigations and supervised the entire office.
A Walla Walla High School graduate, he attended business college in Walla Walla. Kespohl served in the U.S. Marine Corps before his nearly 10 years with the WWPD, ending as a patrol sergeant. He graduated in 1972 from the FBI National Academy and took more than 1,000 hours of FBI courses.
He gave violent crime top priority and said in the 1976 U-B article that the county enjoyed a low crime rate. He addressed the need for a city-county public-safety building for which a $4.1 million bond issue was proposed for the fall ballot.
“It’s not out of proportion. It’ll be here for our generation and for those to come just as our forefathers built the courthouse,” Kespohl said.
He also addressed the impact of privacy laws, telling the U-B that “There’s more red tape as far as having to restrict the information that we can release to the news media. In my personal opinion, I don’t think it should be suppressed. I think any information we have should be made available to the public.”