An “unresponsive” cat was saved from a burning house Wednesday morning in Walla Walla. The rest of the household had safely exited the house, the Walla Walla Fire department announced.
The fire department was dispatched to a house Wednesday, March 10, on the 500 block of White Street after a caller reported an oven fire. When firefighters responded, they found a “fully involved kitchen fire.”
Firefighters searched the house to confirm no one was left inside and found the pet cat unresponsive. Once outside, oxygen was administered to the cat and it became oriented.
Officials say the cause of the fire was electrical and accidental. Damage is estimated to be around $60,000.