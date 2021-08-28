Fire officials said the Green Ridge Fire, burning about 20 miles south of Dayton and 30 miles east of Walla Walla, continued to have minimal growth heading into Saturday morning, Aug. 28, leading to an immediate lowering of evacuation levels for Columbia and Garfield counties.
According to an update from officials Saturday morning, all Level 2 evacuations have been reduced to Level 1 “effective immediately” for Columbia and Garfield counties.
The Green Ridge Fire is now 39,598 in size, slightly up from 39,546 acres Friday morning, and it continues to be estimated at 35% containment, officials noted in the update.
The Lick Creek Fire, on the eastern flank of the Green Ridge Fire, is now 100% contained as of Friday morning, and only six firefighters remained assigned on it, according to the update. The blaze consumed a total of 80,421 acres of trees, grass and shrubs.
Both fires were first spotted July 7 and were caused by lightning, according to fire officials.
Some rain Thursday night into Friday morning helped slow the spread of the Green Ridge Fire and cooling temperatures in the past two weeks have also helped reduce fire activity.
In addition, because of the fire’s very slow growth and the Lick Creek Fire’s containment, the emergency closure area of the Umatilla National Forest was reduced Saturday, forest officials announced.
Some areas near the northern and western borders of the fire are again open to the public, according to the most recent update, including the Tucannon River corridor south of Pomeroy. Forest rangers urged the public to still be greatly aware of fire crews using the roads to gain access to the fire area, as the Last Resort at 2005 Tucannon Road remains the base of operations.
Officials invited the public to a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Sunday, for an update on the Green Ridge and Lick Creek fires. The event will be live streamed at facebook.com/greenridgefire2021.