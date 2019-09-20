Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

5:19 p.m. — Trek Gary Fisher bicycle stolen, Sharpstein Elementary School, 410 S. Howard St.

Wednesday

2:14 p.m. — Assault, 200 block East Rose Street; person arrested.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

2:48 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Champion Street, Touchet.

Tuesday

12:33 p.m. — Theft, 500 block White Road, Touchet.

Arrests

College Place

Thursday

9:17 p.m. — Howard D. Allan Jr., for investigation of harassment/threats to kill.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

4:38 p.m. — Gabriel T. Sundin, for investigation of DOC violation.

Tags

Recommended for you