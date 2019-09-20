Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
5:19 p.m. — Trek Gary Fisher bicycle stolen, Sharpstein Elementary School, 410 S. Howard St.
Wednesday
2:14 p.m. — Assault, 200 block East Rose Street; person arrested.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
2:48 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Champion Street, Touchet.
Tuesday
12:33 p.m. — Theft, 500 block White Road, Touchet.
Arrests
College Place
Thursday
9:17 p.m. — Howard D. Allan Jr., for investigation of harassment/threats to kill.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
4:38 p.m. — Gabriel T. Sundin, for investigation of DOC violation.