Travis Boersma seemed on the home stretch to revive horse racing in Oregon.
But it appears he could finish out of the money.
The Oregon Department of Justice on Friday released its opinion that the gambling machines the Dutch Bros co-founder intends to put in an entertainment center adjacent to the Grants Pass Downs track amount to a casino that would violate the Oregon Constitution.
The Justice Department ruled that the machines are games of chance and “do not afford players any meaningful opportunity to exercise skills.”
Grants Pass Downs officials argued that because they are based on historic horse races, the machines were allowable.
The ruling could cost 226 jobs. Boersma has said the business depends on revenue from the machines and that he will shut down the race track and not open the adjoining Flying Lark entertainment center if the gambling terminals are not allowed.
In a written statement, Boersma said Friday he is “disappointed” by the ruling. “I firmly believe it willfully disregards the state laws,” he said.
“I believe the Oregon Racing Commission is acting in good faith and the process will ultimately reveal The Flying Lark to be a legal venture that serves to improve Oregon’s economy,” Boersma said. “I remain committed to saving horse racing in Oregon, providing family wage jobs in southern Oregon and working closely with tribal leaders to ensure all Oregonians benefit from the opening of The Flying Lark.”
The racing commission, a state agency, will make the final decision on Boersma’s bid.
Until this fall, approval seemed likely by a commission that has not hidden its enthusiasm for the new facility. It was left an agency without a portfolio since the Portland Meadows racing track closed down in 2018.
But opponents of the plan – including most of Oregon’s Native American tribes – organized last fall and lobbied hard against it. Ultimately Gov. Kate Brown directed the racing commission to hold off on approving Boersma’s plan until it got a legal opinion from the Justice Department.
Anthony Broadman, general counsel for the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, said the opinion was an important validation for the tribes.
“What we saw today was the DOJ finally agreeing with what the tribes have been saying for 10 years,” he said. “We’ve seen the rapid proliferation of state-sanctioned gambling without a corresponding increase in the state’s capacity to oversee it.”
The tribes have sought to protect their franchise as operators of the only full-service casinos in the state. The creation of the state lottery and the advent of digital gaming on the internet have eroded that franchise. The Flying Lark posed a brand new threat – what they viewed as a privately owned and operated casino on non-tribal land.
The tribes lobbied for a bill in the 2021 Legislative session that would have called a halt to all expansion of gambling in Oregon until a state task force or joint legislative committee could convene and assess the situation. It did not pass.
Justin Martin, lobbyist for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, said the task force is still a good idea.
“This really isn’t about winning and losing,” he said. “It’s about where we want to go as a state in the future with gambling — what is best for Oregon, Oregon’s tribes, and Oregon’s citizens.”
Boersma, who founded the Dutch Bros coffee kiosk chain with his brother in 1992 and became a billionaire when the company went public last year, says he has spent $50 million refurbishing the race track and building the Flying Lark next door. The centerpiece of the facility was to have been 225 gambling machines.
Before it closed, Portland Meadows offered so-called “historic horse racing” machines without any legal interference from the state.
“I’m dumbfounded by this,” said Rep. Duane Stark, R-Grants Pass. “I don’t understand why Grand Pass Downs is being treated differently than Portland Meadows.”
The Department of Justice said, though, that it was an open question of whether those machines were legally permissible.
“We recognize that the now-closed Portland Meadows race course operated HHRs similar to those proposed by TMB Racing,” the Justice Department opinion states. “However, whether the constitution permitted those machines to be authorized was never formally resolved.”
Rep. Marty Wilde, D-Eugene, said the language of the opinion left room for compromise. If the machines are tweaked to be more based on knowledge and skill, he said, they could qualify as allowable betting.
Stark added that the Justice Department’s finding that Boersma’s operations violate the Oregon Constitution is not shared by all state lawyers. He produced an opinion from the Legislative Counsel’s office dated Aug. 24, 2021 that is favorable to Boersma.
Unlike the Justice Department, the Legislative Counsel’s office found that users of the machines were betting on horse races, even though the horses, jockeys and dates are obscured and the machines themselves resemble slot machines.
The ban on casinos, according to that office’s opinion, “was … not intended to reach pari-mutuel betting on horse races, a practice that has been established and regulated in this state by the Oregon Racing Commission since 1933.”
