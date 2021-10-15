Dozens of US nuclear lab workers sue over vaccine mandate

FILE - This undated file photo shows the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. Scientists and other workers at the the lab have a deadline of Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 to be vaccinated or prepare to be fired. Dozens of workers at Los Alamos are suing over the mandate, saying exemptions have been unduly denied and that their constitutional rights are being violated by Triad National Security LLC, the contractor that runs the lab for the U.S. Department of Energy. A hearing was under way, Thursday, where a state district judge will decide whether to grant an injunction to prevent employees from being fired while the merits of the case are decided.