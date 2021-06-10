Avid dog lovers, country recording duo and The Voice alumni Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee, aka Pryor & Lee, are giving a free concert at 5 p.m. June 23 across 130 social media platforms of humane associations, rescues and shelters across the country, including Blue Mountain Humane Society.
BMHS will post the concert on its social media platforms on the show day and time. Donations can be made to the local shelter via a donate button directly on the video or a link in the post of the concert.
The band’s admiration for all things canine takes center stage on their new single, “Good Ol Dogs & God,” an acoustic version that will be performed during the show, as well as rocking party anthem “Y’allsome,” the duo’s debut radio single and a brand new, unreleased song.
To get a feel for their style, go to orcd.co/goodoldogs to listen to snippets from “Good Ol Dogs & God,” “Y’allsome” and “Carry On.”
The pair discovered their compatibility when brought together as roommates while competing as solo artists on NBC’s singing competition, The Voice, according to a release.
In January 2020, Black River Entertainment signed them, which is when they chose the name Pryor & Lee.
They kicked off the Daytona 500 with a pre-race concert and later performed the televised national anthem at the NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
American Songwriter said, “Pryor & Lee bring some overdue rowdy to country radio” as they released their first single, “Y’allsome,” written by Rhett Akins, Marv Green and JT Harding.
After 2020 closed in on everyone, the guys rounded out a mostly virtual radio promo tour, appeared in an episode of NBCUniversal and Xfinity’s Camp Tonsafun, wrote and recorded new music and played a New Year’s Eve show to an audience on hotel balconies.
On March 26, fans got two new songs from Pryor & Lee with the release of “Good Ol’ Dogs and God” and “Carry On.”