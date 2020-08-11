Council to decide on corridor reconstruction project

A third roundabout may be added to construction plans for downtown Walla Walla and certain traffic signals may be removed.
On Wednesday, the Walla Walla City Council will vote at its regular 6:30 p.m. meeting whether to adopt proposed changes to the reconstruction project slated for Poplar, Alder and Palouse streets.
The project would bring two roundabouts previously proposed — one at the intersection of Palouse and Alder streets and another at Park where Poplar and Alder diverge.
Another smaller roundabout is recommended by city staff and consultants at the intersection of Palouse and Poplar streets.
Staff and consultants also recommend removing traffic signals at First, Third and Fourth avenues on Poplar Street. Instead, Poplar would be a through-street for eastbound and westbound traffic. Stop signs would be added at those intersections for northbound and southbound traffic, as well as pedestrian crossings with rectangular flashing beacons operated with push buttons, and additional signage and striping.
The changes are meant to increase efficiency, decrease delay, create a safer corridor, reduce financial burdens on taxpayers and increase outside grant funding.
In a Council report, staff said the estimated cost savings for installing a roundabout instead of a signal is $100,000.
Removal of the traffic signals at First, Third and Fourth avenues is expected to save $750,000 from the project costs.
From a traffic signal analysis, traffic volumes for those moving north and south were found to be very low and did not demand the need for traffic signals, DKS Consultant Scott Mansur said during a presentation of the project at the Council's Monday work session.
Traffic signals would remain at Second and Fifth avenues.
Green spaces were drawn up on all of the intersections with roundabouts. The intent is for landscaping, stormwater treatment and visual cues that drivers are entering downtown Walla Walla, according to consultant Adam Schmidtgall from Anderson Perry & Associates, who also was part of the presentation.
One additional change is the elimination of the westbound leg on Poplar street, Schmidtgall said.
“When headed westbound on Alder through the Park street intersection, currently you can access Alder downtown on the north side of the Carnegie Arts Center parking lot,” Schmidtgall said. “With our current configuration, we eliminated that.”
The proposals were presented to the public through a virtual open house series on the city’s website.
City Engineer Doug Eaton reported great turnout for the virtual open house at the Council work session, compared to previous in-person events, which provided a public comment period on the proposed changes. The city recorded 166 people watching the presentations and 70 people completing the survey.
Survey results showed 59% of those who participated liked the proposed layout with the three roundabouts and 17% said they did somewhat, while 24% did not like it, Eaton said.
The addition of the roundabout at Poplar and Palouse streets was favored by 69% of respondents, Eaton said.
From the corridor study, Poplar Street was found to be the city's highest crash corridor, Mansur said.
"Safety was a very important thing to the city and to the Council as we were looking at options, so just looking at any idea to make the project safer with a third roundabout is something that we — the design team — considered," he said.
According to Federal Highway Administration data, he said, the conversion of an intersection to a roundabout typically brings a roughly 37% reduction in overall collisions, 75% reduction in injury collisions and a 90% reduction in fatal crashes.
A majority of people — 70% — were also in favor of removing the traffic signals at First, Third and Fourth avenues and replacing them with stop signs on the minor streets, he said.
Staff and consultants recommended Council also create a separate project to assess potential traffic calming measures on South Palouse Street.
The city is still accepting feedback before the Council’s decision Wednesday night. Those with comments can email the city clerk at khill@wallawallawa.gov.
The City Council meeting can be viewed at ubne.ws/councilsession.