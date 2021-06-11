Restoration work around the W.T. Wooten Wildlife Area on Tucannon Road between Dayton and Pomeroy began on Monday, June 7.
According to the May 27 news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the project will add man-made log jams to the Tucannon River to improve salmon habitats. The project area is behind Rainbow Lake with material transportation coming from the south of Deer Lake.
Prep work is underway for the project, requiring staging space found through surrounding area closures.
The closures in the wildlife area are expected to last through mid-July. Campground 3, Rainbow Lake, Deer Lake and Watson Lake are now closed Monday through Thursday, but they are open for recreational purposes from Friday to Sunday.
Campground 3 is the only campground to be impacted by the closures, and there are many other campgrounds in the area that will not be closed during the week. Campground 3 is available on a first come, first serve basis.
Recent weekends have seen large amounts of visitors coming to the wildlife area. In efforts to beat the weekend crowds, some visitors have come out to the area on Thursday nights to get their first when the campground opens Friday morning. Campground 3 opening is dependent on the work progress made over the week, so there is no guarantee the campground will open anytime before Friday.
Staci Lehman of the WDFW commented that the recent quantity of visitors to the wildlife area have been as high as they typically are over holiday weekends. She expressed how closure plans were made to accommodate as many people wanting to enjoy the area as possible.
“The main thing is just every weekend has been so busy, so we do want people to be aware that it might be crowded,” Lehman said.
“They might not get the spot they want, especially with construction underway, so just please be patient.”