Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths this week.
Officials here said they were notified Wednesday, Aug. 4, that a man in his 80s died after testing positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, Aug. 5, two more deaths were confirmed; a man and a woman, both in their 80s, died with the disease. No further details were released.
That brings the county's death toll to 74.
This week state health leaders said that with the increased transmission power of the virus mutation, patient demand and hospital staffing challenges, hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen in 2021.
More than 600 people in Washington are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of more than 20% from last week, officials said. Concern about this situation was echoed in a video released Tuesday, Aug. 3, by the city of Walla Walla.
Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain, citing information from Walla Walla County's Unified Command, explained that the delta variant can infect roughly twice as many people in a single exposure than the original COVID-19 strain.
Walla Walla and Columbia counties, along with neighboring Benton and Franklin counties, continue to be ranked in the "high risk" category by agencies tracking the impact of COVID-19 on communities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Testing around the state shows the delta variant is the dominant strain in Washington, making up roughly 76% of sequenced cases.
While no vaccines are 100% effective, it is proven COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection against variants, prevent severe illness and hospitalization, and lower the risk of death.
More than 94% of all cases, deaths and hospitalizations in people 12 years of age and older can be attributed to those who have not been fully vaccinated, said Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.
“Higher vaccination rates across the state are needed to protect our communities," he added.
“If there was ever a time to get vaccinated, it is now in the race against this variant.”
Chamberlain said the city will be offering another free vaccination clinic next week, which will be announced on the county's health department website and elsewhere.
People are encouraged to wear masks indoors, and all people who are not yet vaccinated should be masking at all times, Chamberlain said, acknowledging the community's exhaustion in dealing with the pandemic.
"We do not want to have any conversations about going back to any kind of restrictions," she said.
"The vaccine is what's going to get us out of our current predicament."