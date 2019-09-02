Coffee_Clipart.jpg

A cuppa joe, cookies and an informative chat — what better start to your Thursday morning? 

A new volunteer interest coffee hour will be hosted from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday in the Providence St. Mary Medical Center Boardroom, 401 W. Poplar St.

There are many ways volunteers make an impact with patients and staff at the hospital:

Cancer Center: deliver meals to patients, pick up and deliver medications from the pharmacy, and provide comfort items and support for patients. 

Gift Shop: cashier in the gift shop, which helps the Service League provide funding for important hospital project that otherwise might not be possible. 

Comfort Rounding: visiting patients and offering  comfort items, assisting with menus, and providing companionship if patients desire. 

There are other opportunities for those 18 and older — something for everyone,” said Patti Lennartson. She can be reached at patti.lennartson@providence.org or 509-897-2072. 

 

Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or afternoons at 526-8313. 

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column.

