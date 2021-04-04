Ten Years Ago (2011)
On April 4, Whitman College golfers make school history with individual and team wins. The new Super Mex grocery store in Milton-Freewater has opened.
On April 8, Blue Valley Meats, a sustainable meat company, has been started by previous management of the shuttered Thundering Hooves Company.
On April 15, wind and rain are in the forecast.
On April 27, a fire damaged the new police station under construction at 55 E. Moore.
25 Years Ago (1996)
On April 1, the recent cold snap has crushed the local wine industry. January’s week-long deep freeze has damaged vineyards and puts the blossoming wine industry in fear. The local area fared worse than others across the state.
On April 7, members of the Exchange Club of Walla Walla hid 10,000 foil-wrapped chocolate eggs in Pioneer Park. Children had a spirited Easter egg hunt. Also, about 40 participants walked through downtown Milton-Freewater in a Good Friday procession carrying a large wooden cross.
On April 16, Walla Walla’s city water transmission line is under construction. Residents are urged to voluntarily conserve water. The $587,683.00 project to repair parts of Mill Creek Rd. and transmission line that was ripped apart during February’s floods. Also, retired College Place residents James and Mabel Klein will run for the 13th time in Spokane’s May 5 Lilac Bloomsday Run.
On April 24, U.S. West Communications will disconnect its directory assistance operations center here. Also, heavy rain sent rivers and creeks over their banks again resulting in flooding in Waitsburg and in Columbia County.
On April 30, Milton-Freewater’s Lewis Thriftway is under construction at Highway 11 and 5th Ave. The $2.2 million, 35,000-square-foot building is twice the size of the Lewis IGA that burned down in October 1994.
50 Years Ago (1971)
On April 8, Ward Gardner, a member of the county planning commission for more than 30 years, presented his resignation.
On April 14, Senator Warren G. Magnuson said the Touchet division of the Walla Walla irrigation project is under consideration for funding.
On April 21, the Milton-Freewater Day Care and Neighborhood programs will close, buildings and services will no longer be available, due to a lack of funding. Head Start programs will continue.
On April 30, a last minute grant has come through, saving the Milton-Freewater Day Care.
75 Years ago (1946)
On April 4, pea seeding is progressing well due to favorable weather.
On April 8, the State of Washington has removed the embargo on wheat, protecting area agriculture industries such as poultry and livestock. Also, an Army truck skidded off the road about 2 miles from Tollgate, causing a few injuries.
On April 18, former Walla Walla resident James Hayward has been named vice president of the Bon Marche store in Seattle. Also, the Walla Walla Canning Company plant has opened for processing asparagus.
On April 28, the VA will gain eight buildings to be moved from the McCaw General Hospital. The buildings include the officers club, chapel, detachment HQ, post engineers offices and four ward buildings.