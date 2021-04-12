Home Grown Go Wild 4-H is eagerly anticipating in-person gatherings after a long year of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the shut down, the club has been unable to meet since mid-March because of the COVID-19 stay-home, stay-healthy directive.
Meanwhile, to afford the projects in which members are involved, they’re holding a plant fundraiser for the benefit of the club.
Leader Cindy Daves said the deadline to submit orders has been extended to April 21.
Youths are active in such hands-on learning projects as archery, beef, clothing and textiles, creative arts, engineering and technology, food and nutrition, food preservation, gardens, horsemanship, leadership, meat goats, photography, pistols, poultry, rabbits, robotics, service learning, shotguns, swine and woodworking.
The 4-Hers are offering assorted hanging baskets and a variety of flowers from begonias and clematis to petunias and verbena plus several tomato and pepper varieties and June-bearing strawberry plants. Their fundraisers for the past six years have been made possible through support from Walla Walla Nursery Co., which grows the plants.
Orders may be called in to Daves at 509-520-9952 or emailed to cldig@yahoo.com. Plant pickup will be April 30 or May 1 at 127 Jay St., Waitsburg.