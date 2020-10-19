Democrat Dave Wilson has received 15 contributions of more than $1,000 from individuals and organizations, toward a fundraising total of a little more than $80,000. Those contributors include: the Laborers’ International Union of North America political action committee, the Lisa Brown for Congress campaign, and 10 individual contributors. Wilson has loaned his campaign $5,000.
Wilson has also received contributions from Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs and Tom Trulove, former mayor of Cheney.
Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has received 517 contributions of $1,000 or more toward her $3.9 million campaign total, according to her most recent FEC filings. Of those contributions, 287 were from political action committees. Among those organizations are the political arms of BNSF, Facebook, Koch Industries, Puget Sound Energy Inc. and Avista Employees for Good Government.
McMorris Rodgers has received support from the campaigns of Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA, and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-MO. She’s also received donations from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.
Individual contributors include Thomas Rutledge, the chairman and chief executive officer of telecommunications giant Charter Communications; Elaine Couture, chief executive of Eastern Washington/Western Montana at Providence Health Care and Spokane County Commissioner Al French. McMorris Rodgers has also received $5,600 from Jim Cowles, former president of Inland Empire Paper Co. Inland Empire Paper Co. is a subsidiary of the Cowles Co., which also publishes The Spokesman-Review.