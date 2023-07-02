Reflecting on his time in Dayton, Library Director Todd Vandenbark said in an interview that he has enjoyed getting involved in the local theater and making friends. He said he felt he’s done all he can to improve the library and the services it offers the community.
Aside from books, Dayton Memorial Library offers:
- Storytime, computer and job skills classes, and other events and programming for children, families and adults.
- The Delany Room, a free community meeting space, ADA accessible with a kitchen.
- A range of items — from utensils and crafting supplies to passes to state parks and museums — that can be checked out from the “Library of Things.”
- The seed library and greenhouse to help users start gardens.
- A swath of online resources, including computers, hotspots and subscriptions to online databases and news outlets.
Vandenbark said the library has been set up for success. Ultimately, the criticisms and personal attacks from some community members spurred Vandenbark’s decision to start looking for a new job, he said.
“The lies and the criticisms and the threats have made this an uncomfortable place to be now, so I looked for and found a better paying position, a promotion,” he said. “It was a good learning experience for my career, for understanding the culture of a small, rural area.”
He has accepted a new position but declined to share additional details. His last day is Wednesday, July 12.
