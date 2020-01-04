IMBLER, Ore. — A fourth-quarter blitz propelled Weston-McEwen to a 57-45 win here Saturday in non-conference boys basketball action.
Imbler battled to a 38-35 advantage heading to the fourth period. The TigerScots came out hitting on all cylinders, offensively and defensively. Theo White led the fourth quarter charge with a seven-point quarter. Aden Wolf and Blair Rudolph chipped in six each in the quarter.
The defense limited the Panthers to only seven points and the TigerScots pulled out the 57-45 win.
Rudolph led the way for the TigerScots with 21. White finished with 11 and Wolf added 10.
In Friday Blue Mountain Conference action, Heppner came out of the chute swinging and pulled away to a 19-8 lead after one. The TigerScots rallied in the second and out scored the Mustangs 14-13 to go to the half down 32-22.
A 17-11 Mustang third-quarter run sealed the TigerScot fate on this night. The TigerScots won the fourth 11-6, but it was too little too late as the Mustangs took a 55-44 win.
Rudolph led the TigerScots with 16 points. Peal added 12 as the TigerScots, after the week end split, stand at 3-9 overall.
Weston-McEwen travels to Enterprise for a non-league battle Friday.