From the archives of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin:
Dec. 3, 1957
Cascade Natural Gas Corp. reports its plans to boost rates an average of 25%. A hearing was set in Yakima.
A $27,303 judgment against Walla Walla College is awarded to James C. Jay, a student at the school, by a Walla Walla County Superior Court judge after Jay said he suffered an eye injury in a fire and explosion in a chemistry lab at the college.
A convicted killer, 32-year-old Puyallup man Harvey John Collins, dies by hanging at the Washington State Penitentiary and is the first state prisoner to request that his body be used for medical research.
Elaine Soule, 19, faces trial in Redwood City, California, for the flatiron slaying of a former Whitman College coed Catherine Elvins of Seattle in their apartment in 1956. Soule pleaded innocent by reason of insanity, according to The Associated Press.
Dec. 4, 1979
Walla Walla city planners decide to return Rose and Poplar to two-way streets to reduce traffic on Main and Alder streets. A program of public education on the new driving routes was planned. Diagonal parking was to remain on Main, and planners weren’t happy with designated bike paths on Walla Walla’s streets.
President Jimmy Carter confirms he will run for reelection. He eventually loses to Republican nominee Ronald Reagan.
Americans write angry letters to Iran as the Iran hostage crisis continues, and in Los Angeles, officials light the torch that will be used for the 1984 Olympic games and vow to keep it burning until the last of the 50 hostages held at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran are released.
Dec. 1, 1988
Washington Gov. Booth Gardner proposes creating a state department of health, citing a “deep and growing concern” about residents’ health care needs.
Showing this week at Jefferson Park Cinemas, 601 S. Ninth Ave., Walla Walla: “The Land Before Time,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Iron Eagle II,” “The Naked Gun,” “Ernest Saves Christmas,” “Child’s Play,” “Without a Clue” and “The Accused.”
Dec. 2, 2005
The first snowstorm of the season leads to multiple crashes in the Valley, including one fatality, according to reporter Andy Porter.
