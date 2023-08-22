Tickets are selling like hotcakes. Since popular standup comedian Mike Birbiglia’s first two performances in January sold out between Aug. 18-21, Gesa Power House Theatre has just added a third showtime.
The announcement came on Monday, Aug. 21. Birbiglia will be in Walla Walla for shows at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25. The third show will be 9 p.m. Jan. 24 at the theater, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
For reservations and ticket information, call 509-529-6500 or go to bit.ly/47Sausy.
Influenced at 16 by comedian Steven Wright, in 1997 Birbiglia began performing with the Georgetown Players Improv Troupe and at DC Improv while attending Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He graduated in 2000.
The popular 45-year-old stand-up comedian, actor, storyteller, director, producer and writer has been telling stories loosely based on his life and by 2002 made the Late Show with David Letterman.
Of significance, one such story — a true one — took place in Walla Walla.
Birbiglia was in town for a performance. He contends with rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder, in which he lives out dreams and sleepwalks.
While asleep in his second-floor room at La Quinta Inn, Birbiglia dreamed he was being chased by a guided missile and had to protect his platoon.
It made sense to him to distract the missile by jumping through a closed glass window to the ground. He was cut pretty badly, but got up and ran. Then he sought medical care, yelling, “I’m the Hulk, I’m the Hulk,” while the hospital personnel responded, “no, you’re Bruce Banner,” he said.
His routine about the La Quinta Inn sleepwalking incident is at ubne.ws/birbiglia.
He makes the experience funny, despite having the REM behavior disorder that in some cases has led to a person killing the person they're sleeping with while asleep.
His defense has been to be cocooned in a zipped up sleeping bag while wearing mittens so he can’t get out while asleep.
He played Matt Pandamiglio and directed and wrote the film, “Sleepwalk with Me,” in 2012.
He has contributed to This American Life and The Moth on radio. He’s been on television shows since 2012 and appeared in standup specials in 2008, 2013, 2017 and 2019. He’s been in several films and guest hosted for Jimmy Kimmel while Kimmel recovered from COVID-19.
“Sleepwalk with Me” won Sundance and Nantucket film festival awards.
His 2010 book “Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories” was on the New York Times Bestsellers List and was a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor, both in 2011.
He’s the recipient of nine awards recognizing outstanding performances, was nominated for nine other honors and was a finalist for another award.
