Walla Walla Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a Lacrosse Stick Night program at Vista Terrace Park, 920 Mountain Dr., from 5:30-7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays through mid-October, beginning on Thursday.
This program will be open to boys and girls ages 8-16, with no experience necessary.
The program is designed for basic instruction and introduction to the game of lacrosse. All that is required is to have a Walla Walla Parks and Recreation registration form completed prior to participation (the form will be available at Lacrosse Stick Night).
This is a free program, and the city will provide sticks to use unless players have their own gear.
It is intended to be a drop-in-program and a number of different age and experience levels are expected during each session.
For more information, contact Michael Lemma at 509-529-7629 or email mlemma@charter.net.