Walla Walla Parks and Recreation will be taking registration for its Youth Indoor Soccer League starting Oct. 14.
The program is open to boys and girls in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Players will be assigned to teams according to their grade and school they attend.
Play will be 5-on-5, and will begin with practices the week of Jan. 6. Practices will be one day per week, and games will be on Saturdays.
Practice times and days are determined by each coach, with efforts made to make them at 5:30-6:30 p.m. for younger players.
Games and practices will take place at local school gymnasiums, and games will run from Jan. 18-March 14.
All participants will receive a program T-shirt, and will be required to wear shin-guards and non-marking soft sole tennis shoes.
Teams will be coached by volunteer coaches. Those interested in coaching should contact the Parks and Recreation office at 527-4527.
Early registration is $50 per youth if received by Nov. 30, $60 after that. Register online at www.wwpr.us or at the Parks and Recreation Office, 55 E Moore St.
Scholarships are available to those that qualify, request a scholarship application by calling 527-4527 or website atwwpr.us.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 527-4527, e-mail recreation@wallawallawa.gov, or visitwwpr.us.