The sport of fencing has returned to Walla Walla, as Parks and Recreation classes will be held for ages 9-18 starting on Saturday at Carnegie Art Center, 109 S. Palouse St.
Preregistration is required for all classes through Parks and Rec, see website wwpr.us or visit the office at 55 Moore St.
Classes will run from 10-11 a.m. each Saturday in sessions over the next three months. All safety gear and swords (with blunt tips) will be provided, but all attendees must wear comfortable fitness shoes.
Our instructor is nationally-ranked fencer, Robert Tabacco, who has over 20 years of fencing training and several years of experience as a professional fencing coach.
Beginning Fencing fees are $60 per session. The first session begins Saturday and continues Saturdays through Oct. 26.
Adult Fencing is being considered based on interest, email recreation@wallawallawa.gov if interested. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 527-4527 or email recreation@wallawallawa.gov.