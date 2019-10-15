The Walla Walla Wrestling Club invites boys and girls, ages 5-15, to practice at the Wa-Hi Blue Devil Gym on Oct. 23.
Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by practice from 6-7 p.m.
WW Wrestling Club competes in the ORWAY league, with multiple practices each week and a small amount of travel for those that wish to compete in Saturday tournaments.
The club will host the league’s regional tournament, with more than 600 young competitors expected, on Dec. 21.
Club staff consists of high school coaches and others committed to providing high-quality training for beginners and advanced boy and girl wrestlers.
Advanced practices for those over age 12, or with coach approval, are each Monday and Tuesday in the Wa-Hi wrestling room from 6-7:30 p.m.
Beginners practice for ages 5-11 are each Wednesday and Thursday from 6-7 p.m.
For more information, call Wa-Hi wrestling coach Jacob Butenhoff at 509-521-0068 or email jabutenhoff@wwps.org.