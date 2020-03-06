Saturday's Women's March on Walla Walla will continue in spite of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to organizers.
Health officials coordinated with organizers and requested that people who are sick or have a compromised immune system to stay home and take the recommended precautions:
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
The march begins at 10 a.m. at the Market Station Transit Center, 108 W. Main St., with a welcome rally.
Marchers will turn left on Fourth Avenue, left on Alder Street, left on Palouse Street, left on Main Street and continue until the loop ends at the transit center.
There will be a police escort for safety precautions, and volunteer march marshals will observe the procession, organizers said.
"If anyone encounters a problem or health concern, please look for a marshal, who will be wearing a bright vest. They will be there to help," according to the organizers.
Do not park in the Farmers Market parking lot or private parking lots, carpool if possible, organizers said.
Photos, videos and live videos can be shared on social media with #womensmarchonwallawalla, or @womensmarchonww.
Donations for the police and permitting can be made at paypal.me/emilytillotson.