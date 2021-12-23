The Walla Walla Public Library theme for December is Winter.
This week’s adult feature is fiction:
“Christmas in Peachtree Bluff,” by Kristy Woodson Harvey. Like authors Mary Kay Andrews and Mary Alice Monroe, Harvey offers what appears to be a simple beach read but expands to honor the forgiveness and hope possible with family and community support. She’s drawn likeable, realistic characters and placed them in the center of the kind of community in which the wrong coffee delivery leads to finding its rightful owner rather than a refund. Fans of the Peachtree Bluff trilogy will be happy to catch up with the Murphy sisters, and readers new to the Southern beach town and its residents will find themselves charmed and ready to find the earlier titles in the series.
—Booklist
The youth selection is nonfiction:
”The Secret Life of a Snowflake: An Up-Close at the Art & Science of Snowflakes,” by Kenneth Libbrecht. Depending on where you live, you may have already seen a lot of snow this winter. But you’ve probably never seen it like this. The author, a professor of physics at the California Institute of Technology, presents super-close-up photos of snowflakes, taken under a microscope, for a crystal-clear look at one of nature’s most delicate, dazzling displays. Ages 6-14.
– American Profile
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.