Washington Water Trust will host its seventh annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Normally an in-person event, this year it will take place online. The festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature through film.
Wild & Scenic shares an urgent call to action, encouraging viewers to get outdoors and play, and to protect the threatened planet, according to a release from Washington Water Trust.
"So grab some take-out from a local business, put on your PJs, open your favorite beverage and kick back for a great evening of short films showcasing the amazing landscapes, adventures, natural resources and environmental heroes that this world has to offer," the release states.
Films will take viewers from the rivers of Alaska to the mountains of Colorado and the plains of Montana.
The cost is $20. To register, see ubne.ws/34vMoVW.
All benefits from the event support Washington Water Trust's work to restore the rivers and streams of Washington state, freshwater resources that support fish, wildlife, recreation, farms and communities.