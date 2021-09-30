Gesa Power House Theatre presents "An Evening with George Winston" on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
"George Winston is undeniably a household name. He’s inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums," the artwalla.com website posts.
From the website: "George Winston’s classic albums, Autumn and December, are perennial favorites, along with Winter into Spring, Summer, 2017’s Spring Carousel – A Cancer Research Benefit, as well as two volumes of the compositions of Vince Guaraldi, two volumes of benefit albums for the Gulf Coast disasters, and six other solo piano albums."
For the Oct. 3 and 4, concert, Winston will play his Winter program with selections “Muskrat Ramble Medley” and “A Change is Gonna Come” from his 15th and most recent album, Restless Wind.
Check for available tickets, which must be reserved in advance and went on sale for $45 in July. Call the box office at 509-529-6500.
Concert goers are asked to bring a canned food item for donation to the Blue Mountain Action Council. There will be collection baskets at the entrances.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.