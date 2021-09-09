Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 992 of Walla Walla will have a membership drive and barbecue dinner for Patriot Day, Saturday, Sept. 11.

The barbecue starts at 3 p.m. Saturday at the VFW hall at the intersection of North Colville and East Rose streets.

Live music from local rock band will be on tap with Red Shoes Band at 6 p.m. and Feedback at 8 p.m.

VFW leaders encouraged military veterans who want to become members to bring discharge papers to sign up.

Jedidiah Maynes is a reporter for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin covering a variety of topics including local court cases. He enjoys making music and puns.

