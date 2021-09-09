Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 992 of Walla Walla will have a membership drive and barbecue dinner for Patriot Day, Saturday, Sept. 11.
The barbecue starts at 3 p.m. Saturday at the VFW hall at the intersection of North Colville and East Rose streets.
Live music from local rock band will be on tap with Red Shoes Band at 6 p.m. and Feedback at 8 p.m.
VFW leaders encouraged military veterans who want to become members to bring discharge papers to sign up.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.