Pioneer United Methodist Church and Walla Walla's Neighborhood Engagement Program will host a free series of speakers and storytellers on various topics in the city and surrounding area.
STAR Project Executive Director Becky Turner will be featured at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom webinar. Go to pioneer.org/WWS and scroll down to the Zoom link.
The STAR Project assists people with felony convictions as they reenter the community after incarceration. The hour-long event includes a moderated question and answer period.
"We hope to encourage careful listening, civil discourse and community engagement through these Zoom gatherings," emailed Claudia Angus.
Presentations in October, November and December are recorded and available on the Pioneer Methodist Facebook page. For more details, email livg@pioneerww.org or zgalant-laporte@wallawallawa.gov.