Walla Walla prepares for annual women’s march on Saturday

Supporters will gather here on Saturday to unite in strength and in the spirit of change for the fourth annual Women’s March on Walla Walla at 10 a.m. beginning at 108 W. Main St. near the Market Station Transit Center.
The march organizers decided to break away from the national march they were part of for three years that was held in January.
Changing the date was for better weather, so students from Whitman and other colleges could be included and to celebrate International Women’s Day, which is March 8, said Patrice Townsend, who started the local march with a group of organizers in 2017 and has continued to spearhead the movement.
“We are separating from the national organization, feeling, after three successful marches, we don’t need their partnership,” Townsend said.
This year’s march is focused on advancing the rights and freedoms of underserved and oppressed people living in the United States, she said.
“The march for me is a unifying event that we’re all in this together. We need to stand together and try to make changes,” she said.
The guest speaker will be Lisa Brown, head of the Washington State Department of Commerce. Brown ran against Cathy McMorris Rodgers for the 5th Congressional District seat in 2018.
Many organizations will be participating in the march to represent their resources, and people will march for personal reasons, which some recently shared with the U-B.
Judy Peasley, former president and current member of the local chapter of American Association of University Women, said her first women’s march was in Walla Walla three years ago.
“I had some funny feelings about it because I wasn’t sure I wanted to go march down the street for women. I’m not proud to say that, but I just had some reservations about it,” Peasley said.
She said her hesitation stemmed from being told when she was young, “Yes, you can do anything you want, but don’t be loud about it.”
“I was there for all the reasons everyone else was, men and women, just to put a face to this voice that is rising across the nation,” she said. “This is the way that things get changed in our country. Historically things have changed when women come out of their homes and march.”
Olivia Anderson, a marcher who has participated all three years, said she marches for her younger self who felt she couldn’t go out and march and empower herself.
“I think there’s a lot of women out there that maybe don’t go to vote or don’t go out for those jobs because they don’t think they have that power within themselves,” she said. “And I think that if I can awaken it within me, then I can ask somebody else to do that for themselves as well.”
Olivia Courser, a member of AAUW, said women have a lot of rights, but they do not have an equal rights amendment. It’s not written in the Constitution that women have these equal rights.
“If you have a checking account in your name, somebody marched for that,” Courser said. “If you’re working outside of the home, somebody marched for you to have that right as a woman. If you use any form of birth control, somebody marched for that.”
Peasley said she is disheartened that things have not changed enough.
“I have two sons,” she said. “I have a fabulous husband. I think that there are really spectacular men in this world and in leadership positions and in our workforce. But I think I am marching and growing in my activism because we have a male-dominated workforce.”
She said this causes women to be shut out and doesn’t shine enough light on their strength and their contributions to the workforce and to the community.
“It diminishes what women bring to the table,” she said.
The Walla Walla chapter of AAUW has a lot of programs that advance equity for women and girls through education, research and advocacy, she said.
Some of these programs include annual book sales and kitchen tours that raise funds for programs that assist women who would like to go back to school to finish their degrees; a Tech Trek Pop Project, which is a weeklong summer STEM program for girls going into eighth grade; and Start Smart and Work Smart programs, which are free salary-negotiation workshops for women.
The Start Smart Program is for college women who are learning skills about how to get paid what they’re worth, how to find that worth and then ask for it and negotiate for it effectively in the workplace, Courser said.
“You have to realize you don’t just need to accept the offer that gets handed to you,” she said.
She said women often think, “Well you should be happy with what you have, and I don’t want to ask for too much.”
“It’s really about understanding that the work that you do matters, and you should be paid,” she said.
Courser is a doula. She provides guidance and support to pregnant women during their labor.
“I see every single day the strength of women. It is just awe-inspiring power,” she said. “It reminds me that if women can be kind of the life bringers in the world, then they definitely deserve a place to be decision makers in the world as well.”
Michelle Liberty, who said she will be marching on Saturday, co-founded the Network of Exceptional Women, a local organization started two years ago that provides training, connections and support for women who want to be elected into public office, named to boards and put on commissions and committees.
“Right now we have women running in this upcoming election for state Legislature,” Liberty said. “We were behind Lisa Brown when she ran against Cathy McMorris Rodgers. We helped a woman run for a school board position in Richland.”
She said a lot of boards and commissions have no female representation, and that’s very clear evidence of discrimination.
The reason women need these trainings is because they start below ground zero, she said.
“You have to do more, and you have to do that better and faster,” Liberty said. “It’s a bigger challenge for women to run for office. How they behave, how they speak, how they look is all interpreted differently.”
How women approach dealing with problems and finding solutions is inherently a little different, and it is a different perspective. The combination of women and men working together is much more valuable, she said.
“To have women in the seats around the world in leadership positions and decision-making seats … I just think we need more of that,” Peasley said. “I don’t want my granddaughter to have to be marching down the street when she’s 50. I want her to feel that things are the way they should be.”