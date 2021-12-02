Creativity springs from any number of factors, but for local poet Edmond Bruneau it was a move to Walla Walla and, not long before, a worldwide virus landing on the planet that brought forth “Walla Walla Sweet: Packed full of poetic ponders from the pandemic and beyond.”
In his fourth book, Bruneau pays homage in 172 pages to his new hometown, including the art, wine, music and people he discovered after relocating here from Western Washington in 2019.
The author is no stranger to the power of the written word. While attending Eastern Washington University, Bruneau became the school newspaper’s editor and graduated with a degree in journalism.
He went on to manage advertising for others before starting up his own marketing firm in 1980, he said.
Bruneau’s interest in poetry began in fifth grade, where he penned a poem about the plight of Native Americans. In 2011, he compiled his first poetry book, “Colors of My Within,” followed by “New Hues and Past Tales” and “The Totem.”
In Walla Walla, Bruneau said in his autobiography, he has found his “tribe,” which he also writes of in his latest book, along with poems inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Walla Walla Sweet" is available at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St., as well as online.
