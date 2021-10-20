Enjoy some pumpkin fun with the Walla Walla Parks & Rec downtown at 1st & Main! The free annual pumpkin carving/crafting contest takes place from 3:30-5 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 at the First Avenue and Main Street intersection. This year, pumpkins will be provided by the Walla Walla Penitentiary. Pumpkins will be available and free while supplies last. This is a family-friendly event.
Participants ages 3 - 6 will craft or color their pumpkins
Participants ages 7- 12 will craft, color, or carve their pumpkins.
Pre-register at wwpr.us. Judging takes place at 5:10 p.m. and prizes are awarded at 5:15 p.m. Participants need to bring their own coloring/crafting/carving supplies and an adult must supervise. Prizes are donated by local businesses. Prizes will be awarded in several age divisions.
Online pre-registration is highly encouraged www.wwpr.us. For more information, please call Walla Walla Parks and Recreation at 527-4527.
