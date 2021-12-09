The Walla Walla Public Library theme for December is winter.
This week’s adult feature is nonfiction: “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times,” by Katherine May.
Wintering is every bit as beautiful and healing as the season itself. Katherine May thoughtfully examines the emotional, spiritual, and geographical reality of the cold times, the dark days, and those periods of our lives when things are neither soft nor easy. In so doing, she offers a great and humane service to her readers: she shows us that wintering cannot be avoided, but need not be feared. This is truly a beautiful book.
— #1 New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert
The youth selection is a chapter book: “Maroo: of the Winter Caves,” by Ann Turnbull.
This enduring survival story set at the end of the last Ice Age has been in print for over 20 years. When Maroo and her family become trapped on the Great Plain in blizzard conditions and with little food, they have only one chance of survival: for Maroo and her younger brother, Otak, to reach the winter camp and get help. This modern classic offers readers a gripping tale of survival as well as a vivid portrait of prehistoric people. Ages 8-12.
— Publisher
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.