Walla Walla, like other area cities, is set to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19.
On Tuesday, June 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution establishing the day as Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth will become a legal Washington state holiday in 2022 and commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, where Union soldiers brought them the news two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Earlier this month, Walla Walla City Council approved a proclamation officially recognizing the holiday.
Saturday’s events include the “Little Free Diverse Library” Juneteenth ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. at Colville Street Patisserie, 40 S. Colville St., sponsored by Color Our Community on Awareness, or COCOA, and supported by Black Lives Matter Walla Walla.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Annabelle’s BlackBerry Sauce Company will sponsor a celebration at Washington Park, 700 W. Cherry St. The event will feature free hot dogs for kids age 9 and under, children's games and a presentation by company founder Tawn Smith-McQueen. Pianist and vocalist Neil Jones will perform.
For more information go to ubne.ws/WashPark and ubne.ws/Juneteenth.