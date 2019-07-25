Spots are still available for Gladiator of the Green here at Walla Walla Country Club on Friday with a shotgun start at noon.
Gladiator of the Green features an action-packed day on the Country Club course filled with golf, food, drinks, swag and fun to support local healthcare.
The Providence St. Mary Foundation invites any individuals looking to join a team, or three friends interested in creating one, to email PSMFoundation@providence.org
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. for check-in, along with an open driving range, as well as putting and chipping contests.
Following the tournament, appetizers are served and there will be Gladiator Games of jousting and wine ring toss.
An Italian style awards dinner follows, hosted by emcees Tom O’Donnell and Bob Schumacher.
A special portion of the live auction will support the Good Samaritan program — every donation stays local and directly assists patients — encouraging hope in many forms: a gas card to drive to treatment appointments, a gift card to buy food or medicine, or help to buy necessary medical equipment or garments.