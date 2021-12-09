An art collection of former Walla Walla mayor, council member, firefighter and lifelong First American history enthusiast, Fred Mitchell, has been published in a coffee table book titled “Plateau Pictorial Beadwork: The Fred L. Mitchell Collection.”
Mitchell said he began “collecting at a young age, bolstered in part by family arrowhead-hunting expeditions along the banks of the Columbia River.”
His collection of indigenous bead work from that region now includes hundreds of items.
The text of the recently published book was written by Steven Grafe, curator of art at Maryhill Museum of Art in Goldendale, Washington.
The 251-page book examines the bead embroidery crafted by the tribes of the Columbia River Plateau region of the Pacific Northwest. Such art is poorly understood and underappreciated by academia and most fans of indigenous North American art, Grafe notes.
As a result, the genesis of the three main Plateau bead work traditions — geometric, floral and pictorial — is often credited to outside influences. Historic geometric designs, for example, are thought to reproduce the work of Plains-dwelling Crow people.
Plateau bead work with floral motifs is believed to draw its inspiration from decorative items created and worn by Woodlands and Great Lakes tribes who were employed in the 19th century Columbia River fur trade.
Plateau pictorial bead work is often considered “kitsch” or folk art and many casual observers believe it was generally made for sale to outsiders, according the author.
All three assumptions are incorrect, Grafe added.
During a lifetime collecting Plateau floral and pictorial bead work, Mitchell has amassed a collection of that material, one that has become noteworthy not just in size, but also in quality and diverse subject matter.
“Plateau Pictorial Beadwork: The Fred L. Mitchell Collection” provides an overview of his encyclopedic collection and a basic reference tool for readers who are interested in the interior Pacific Northwest and its history in art form.
The book is for sale at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St., Walla Walla.
